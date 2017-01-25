Northwest Immigrants Rights Project

Donald Trump has promised to deport immigrants, triple the number of ICE agents, and cut all federal funding to “sanctuary cities” like Seattle, where local police don’t participate in arresting undocumented immigrants.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project will be on the frontlines of fighting those efforts here. “The only thing that’s predictable is the unpredictability,” says Executive Director Jorge Baron of Trump’s promises. “We know it’s going to be bad. We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen first.”

Baron says he fears the return of large-scale immigration raids like local communities saw during the Bush administration. “These were people who dropped off their kids at school or childcare and went to work and then the next thing you know they’re facing deportation hearings,” Baron says. “The rhetoric of ‘immigrants are taking people’s jobs’ and wanting to increase the number of deportations—we’re certainly concerned.”

Today, the organization is educating immigrants about their rights, giving them advice on preparing for potential raids, and preparing to defend local immigrants in court. Undocumented people don’t have a guaranteed right to an appointed lawyer, so organizations like the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project work to provide them representation. But the demand is huge: In Seattle, 815 domestic violence and sexual assault survivors are waiting for a lawyer to take their case, Baron says, and only 8 percent of inmates at the detention center in Tacoma get a lawyer.

“Most people are going through probably the most important legal decision that’s going to be made in their lives without representation,” Baron says. “I’m worried about those numbers getting even worse.”