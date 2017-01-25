Refugee Women’s Alliance

“Our youth are experiencing a lot of anxiety,” says Mahnaz Kourourian Eshetu, MBA Executive Director, Refugee Women’s Alliance. “We have children who come to their parents and say, ‘Should we turn off the lights so the immigration authority doesn’t come and get us?’ They’re in tears because they fear they’re going to be separated from their parents.”

The Refugee Women’s Alliance offers assistance for refugees in Puget Sound, including domestic violence services, help with naturalization, housing and homelessness help, counseling, and English language classes. For refugee children and youth, they offer tutoring and leadership and jobs programs.

“Refugees come to the United States with the hope to build a future for themselves and their children,” Kourourian Eshetu says, “but most of all in search of freedom and democracy... Most of us come from countries run by dictatorial regimes.”

Since Trump’s election, the Refugee Women’s Alliance has offered workshops to help refugees and immigrants know their rights. The organization has also helped victims of hate crimes report those to police. Donors can direct their money to any of the Alliance’s specific programs, but Kourourian Eshetu urges support for youth programs. “I think our youth are going to be hurting more during this upcoming political climate.”