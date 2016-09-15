Chance of Rain Urban Arts and Music Festival just announced a second wave of artists for its inaugural year. The list includes some excellent additions: Dallas-based minimal-techno great Convextion, Madrona Labs synth inventor and experimental-electronic producer Randy Jones, versatile coldwave/industrial musician Circa Tapes, and local techno/electro magus J.Alvarez. While Chance of Rain's second wave of artists is decidedly high quality, none in the bunch can be called marquee-level acts, like the festival's most prominent figure, Derrick May. That being said, it is challenging for a first-year electronic-music event to land big names.
The festival, which runs September 28 to October 2 is run by former Decibel Festival operatives Michael Manahan (director), Jessica Brockish (managing director), and Alison Pugh (administrative director).
You can obtain festival passes here. Tickets to individual showcases will be available soon. Check out the full lineup and more info after the jump.
Featured Musical Lineup: (in alphabetical order)
Big Phone \ Bleie \ Bloom Offering \ Butane \ Circa Tapes \ Collin Strange \ Convextion aka ERP \ Daniel T \ Derrick May \ Doubt \ Expert System \ Frivolous \ Gina Turner \ J.Alvarez \ JD Samson \ Michael Serafini \ Nordic Soul \ Porkchop \ Randy Jones \ Rennie Foster Tropic of Cancer \ Wicked 25 Tour feat: Thomas, Markie, Garth, Jenö + more TBA
Featured Showcases:
~Ame~ Art, Fashion and Experimental Live Music Pop Up Event / Patchwerks BNRY / Grounded
Bounce Brunch / Viva Recordings
Divine Movement / Yo Yo Yoga
Hypnautilus / Uniting Souls
Modern Machines / False Prophet
Pacific Waves / Peloton Musique Strapped / Bottom Forty
Studio 4/4
Testify / The Institution
The B̶r̶e̶a̶k̶f̶a̶s̶t̶ "Brunch" Club / Shameless Wicked 25 Year Anniversary / Flammable
Venues:
Artifact Gallery, Blu Grouse, The Crocodile, Islander Yacht, Monkey Loft, Q Nightclub, ReBar
Chance of Rain Festival 2016
About Chance of Rain Festival: Produced by Starborne shows and partners, Chance of Rain is a Seattlebased urban arts and electronic music festival with a focus on emerging artforms in immersive environments.
About Starborne Shows: With over 20 years of experience producing electronic music and art events, Starborne Shows is a Seattle area company dedicated to enriching the Pacific Northwest region with quality, culturally enlightening, and entertaining events, concerts, performances, art, and festival productions. Through myth and muse, environments, stages, performances and full productions are brought to life to engage the senses. www.starborneshows.com
Volunteer: As community-driven festival, we rely on the help of our volunteers. We can't do this without the energy, enthusiasm and brilliance of our volunteer crew. Applications are currently being considered for reliable, hard working and collaborative volunteers for the first annual Chance of Rain Festival. If you are interested in volunteering, sign up on our website.