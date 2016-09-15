New Electronic-Music Festival Chance of Rain Announces a Second Wave of Artists

Chance of Rain artist Big Phone brings machine-intelligence skills to minimal techno. Kelly O

Chance of Rain Urban Arts and Music Festival just announced a second wave of artists for its inaugural year. The list includes some excellent additions: Dallas-based minimal-techno great Convextion, Madrona Labs synth inventor and experimental-electronic producer Randy Jones, versatile coldwave/industrial musician Circa Tapes, and local techno/electro magus J.Alvarez. While Chance of Rain's second wave of artists is decidedly high quality, none in the bunch can be called marquee-level acts, like the festival's most prominent figure, Derrick May. That being said, it is challenging for a first-year electronic-music event to land big names.

The festival, which runs September 28 to October 2 is run by former Decibel Festival operatives Michael Manahan (director), Jessica Brockish (managing director), and Alison Pugh (administrative director).

You can obtain festival passes here. Tickets to individual showcases will be available soon. Check out the full lineup and more info after the jump.

Featured Musical Lineup: (in alphabetical order)

Big Phone \ Bleie \ Bloom Offering \ Butane \ Circa Tapes \ Collin Strange \ Convextion aka ERP \ Daniel T \ Derrick May \ Doubt \ Expert System \ Frivolous \ Gina Turner \ J.Alvarez \ JD Samson \ Michael Serafini \ Nordic Soul \ Porkchop \ Randy Jones \ Rennie Foster Tropic of Cancer \ Wicked 25 Tour feat: Thomas, Markie, Garth, Jenö + more TBA

Featured Showcases:

~Ame~ Art, Fashion and Experimental Live Music Pop Up Event / Patchwerks BNRY / Grounded

Bounce Brunch / Viva Recordings

Divine Movement / Yo Yo Yoga

Hypnautilus / Uniting Souls

Modern Machines / False Prophet

Pacific Waves / Peloton Musique Strapped / Bottom Forty

Studio 4/4

Testify / The Institution

The B̶r̶e̶a̶k̶f̶a̶s̶t̶ "Brunch" Club / Shameless Wicked 25 Year Anniversary / Flammable

Venues:

Artifact Gallery, Blu Grouse, The Crocodile, Islander Yacht, Monkey Loft, Q Nightclub, Re­Bar

Chance of Rain Festival 2016