2016 Washington State Book Award Finalists Announced

Stranger Genius Nominee Ann Pancake made the list for Me and My Daddy Listen to Bob Marley.

Every year the Washington Center for the Book honors local writers with a hat-tip and a check for $500. Women dominate this year's fiction section, with strong contenders from Ann Pancake and S.M. Hulse, whose debut novel Black River has been scooping up awards and honorable mentions all year. In the nonfiction category, David Neiwert's Of Orcas and Men: What Killer Whales Can Teach Us helped us deal with the many horrors of summer 2015 by richly describing the brain powers of that big, toothy dolphin. Solid entries from Hummingbird Press (poet and climate activist Emily Johnston's Her Animals) and Lost Horse Press (Rob Carney's 88 Maps.) Gonna be hard to top Carl Phillips's Reconnaissance, or Laura Da's Tributaries, which won the 2016 American Book Award.

Here's the full list, straight from the Washington Center for the Book: