Chris Hayes: Hacked Emails Are Just the Beginning

We should keep in mind that hacks of emails are just the beginning. 1/x — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 15, 2016

Right now a lot people say things like: "don't put in an email anything you don't want published on the internet." 2/x — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 15, 2016

That's fine advice, tho a bit hard to actually practice. But keep in mind there cameras and microphones embedded all around us. 3/x — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 15, 2016

And all of those devices are hackable. Soon we'll be getting recordings of private convos, movies of people in private settings 4/x — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 15, 2016

I don't have any grand theory here, other than it's a privacy nightmare. And it won't just stay reserved for public figures, I guarantee 5/5 — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 15, 2016

