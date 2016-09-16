The Morning News: Teachers Cancel Black Lives Matter Event After Threat, Garfield Football Team to Kneel During the National Anthem

Last year at South Shore K-8, black men turned out by the hundreds to "dispel negative stereotypes" and encourage students. This year's event has been cancelled. City of Seattle

Teachers at John Muir Elementary Planned a Black Empowerment Event for Today: But it's been cancelled in the wake of threatening phone calls made to the school. "The elementary school had planned a celebration called Black Men Uniting to Change the Narrative, where more than 100 black men would gather outside and greet students as they walked into the building," the Seattle Times reports. Teachers were going to wear "We Stand Together" and "Black Lives Matter" shirts. The threats came in after right-wing websites like Fox Insider and Breitbart circulated news of the event. Last year's event, at South Shore K-8, was a huge success.

Garfield Football Players to Protest During National Anthem: "They’re not followers. They’re leaders," reports Marcus Harrison Green for the South Seattle Emerald. "That’s the story Garfield High School Football players wish to have told after their planned action tonight just prior to their league opener against West Seattle High." Students said they're protesting racial oppression. The way Colin Kaepernick's been treated "isn't fair," they said.

Megan Rapinoe, Playing for U.S. National Team, Kneels During Anthem: And the U.S. Soccer Federation lashed out at her with an implicit threat. Ugh. The team thrashed Thailand 9-0. At the club level, Rapinoe plays for the Seattle Reign.

Now Would Be a Good Time to Join the Black Lives Matter Movement: Here are five ideas on how to get started.

In Case You Missed It, Part I: #BlocktheBunker won: The expensive North Seattle police station project has been suspended and sent back to the "drawing board."

In Case You Missed It, Part 2: A county task force recommends opening clean, safe consumption sites for drug users so that they stop using in the streets. Seattle could be the first city in the nation to open the sites, in open defiance of the War on Drugs.

Gig Harbor Student Arrested After Gun Threat: The student was arrested on Thursday "after other students reported what they believed was threat on social media made against the school," KOMO reports.

No New Trial in Seattle Police Whistleblower Case: Two police officers were awarded nearly $3 million in damages. A judge has denied the city's request for a new trial, calling its claims baffling. "Three police officers had sued the department, claiming they were unfairly punished," KING 5 reports. "Elias said she was the target of hostility when she complained how overtime pay was doled out. Proudfoot and Strand said they were retaliated against when they questioned how a matter was handled."

Should the City Tax Foreign Real Estate Investors? "Mainland China buyers seeking to invest overseas are fleeing Vancouver and flooding Seattle," reports the Vancouver Sun. They're searching for less-heavily regulated markets. British Columbia passed an anti-speculation tax on foreign real estate investors in July.

City Plans to Make Car Fleet 30 Percent Electric: Watch this if you can bear it:

