EOD: Let's Watch this Adorable Orange Tabby for a Minute

Let this 60-second video of a kitten having its fur stroked, repeatedly and affectionately, wash away the memory of a grinning Jimmy Fallon mussing up the hair of Donald Trump as if he were, in the words of our editor, Tricia Romano, "a golden retriever puppy and not a hateful bigot who is unqualified to be the president.") Though it's just as orange, the worst this cat can do is destroy your couch, not your country.