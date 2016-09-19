The Morning News: Seattle Athletes of all Ages Protest the National Anthem, Investigation into New York Explosion Continues

WATCH: entire Garfield HS football team and coaching staff kneels during national anthem pic.twitter.com/LSTqku9QDb — Heather Graf (@HeatherGrafK5) September 17, 2016



Garfield Football Team Protests National Anthem: The team collectively kneeled as the song played before their game against West Seattle High School on Friday night. Their action blows the Seahawks' much-criticized arm-linking non-statement right out of the water. "This came from the kids. Now don't get me wrong, I support it 110 percent and that's where my mind and heart was, but this is what they wanted. And I think that's what makes this so special. This is student driven," Garfield football coach Joey Thomas told KING 5.

I hope our Seahawks look at the young men on the Garfield HS football team & learn a thing or two about what bravery looks like. September 17, 2016



Seattle Reign Midfiedler Megan Rapinoe Also Took the Knee in Protest: Rapinoe, who is white, received a shitstorm of criticism after kneeling during a U.S. women's national soccer exhibition match against Thailand last Thursday. Despite calls from U.S. Soccer to stand during the national anthem, Rapinoe gave no fucks and kneeled once against during a game in Atlanta yesterday. She explained her decision to protest to ESPN:

"We need to look at all the things the flag and the anthem represent and all the things it means, and is it protecting everybody?" Rapinoe said. "There are people who don't feel as protected as I do every day. I know it's a time-honored tradition. Especially in a sports environment, it's something the country is very passionate about, but there is a bigger conversation here that is more important than sports."

As for Our Wishy-Washy Football Team: The the Los Angeles Rams trampled the Seahawks 9-3. While L.A. football fans seem stoked to have their own football team again.

Dumpster Bomb in New York's Chelsea Neighborhood Injures 29: NYPD officers are searching for Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, who they identified in surveillance video near the sites of where two bombs were placed, The New York Times reported. One bomb went off in Chelsea while another device did not detonate. Authorities also connected Rahami to another explosion in New Jersey, which occurred early Saturday morning just before a charity race. No one was injured. Government officials don't believe Rahami, who is a naturalized citizen of Afghan descent, has any international terrorism connection. NYT reporters appear to be posting updates here as the story develops.

A Suspicious Package in Capitol Hill: Seattle Police officers deployed a robot to investigate a mysterious black suitcase that appear out of their precinct on Pine Street and 12th Avenue. It is unclear what was in the suitcase, reports Capitol Hill Seattle.

West Seattle Residents Want Neighborhood Kids to Stop Racing Their Cars: To combat a rise in street racing, residents living south of the Alki Point Lighthouse worked with city officials and Seattle police to install three new speed bumps along Beach Drive Southwest, KOMO reported.

Airbnb Study Finds that Millennials Aren't the Only Ones Using Its Platform: "The company says the number of hosts [in Seattle] ages 60 to 90 grew 75 percent from 2015 to 2016," KING 5 reported.

Libertarian Gun-Humper Gary Johnson Was in Town: During his rally at the Seattle Sheraton hotel, Johnson apologized for "that Aleppo gaffe" and eagerly discussed the Uberization of everything and why we should continue doling out corporate tax breaks. "Washington is an interesting site for Johnson's anti-tax message, a place with massively wealthy corporations getting tax breaks and, simultaneously, serious public funding needs like basic K-12 education and homelessness services. But Johnson and his supporters are free market true believers, public services be damned," Stranger reporter Heidi Groover reported from the trenches.

On the upside: No misogyny. pic.twitter.com/Nc7vx3EIqO — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) September 17, 2016



Did You Miss The Stranger's Eli Sanders on KUOW? Listen to him discuss homeless encampment sweeps and how protesters worked to #BlocktheBunker with Stranger contributor Ijeoma Oluo, Zaki Hamid of Humanities Washington, and Sen. Mark Miloscia. The whole conversation is here.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Makes History: On Sunday night, the Veep star took home her sixth Emmy for lead actress in a comedy — the most awards ever won in the category. Louis-Dreyfus won another award the same evening for her work as a producer on the show, the Los Angeles Times reports.