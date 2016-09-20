The Morning News: #BlockTheBunker Activists Shut Down City Council Meeting, Demand No New Cops or Jails

Activists are calling for a permanent halt to the north precinct project and no hiring of new police officers. HG

#BlockTheBunker Activists Aren't Finished Yet: After city politicians said they will pause construction of a new police station in north Seattle, the group of activists is calling for a full cancelation of that project, a stop to the long-debated new youth jail, and no new hiring of police officers. (Mayor Ed Murray has plans to hire another 200 officers.) Ansel has more on their demands.

The Group Shut Down Yesterday's Seattle City Council Meeting: #BlockTheBunker members spoke during public comment at the beginning of the meeting, but then Council President Bruce Harrell cut off that comment to move on to the council's regular business. After the council voted on secure scheduling (see below) and started to move on, activists interrupted to demand more public comment time. Harrell adjourned the meeting and most council members left the dais.

#BlockTheBunker shuts down city council meeting, recites names of victims of police brutality pic.twitter.com/wvmsOegIyF

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) September 19, 2016



The group wanted more time to comment and responses from council members about why they supported the new north precinct, but most council members wouldn't come back to chambers. So, for two hours, activists continued to speak about their demands and experiences with police.

Nikkita Oliver urges council members to spend on education, alternatives to incarceration instead of precinct, jail pic.twitter.com/sAMPZ80oLj

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) September 20, 2016



Portion of statement from API activists read by JM Wong, Pacific Rim Solidarity Network: SPD "is a racist and classist institution" pic.twitter.com/Ad9GPkIL7k

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) September 20, 2016



But the only council members in the room to hear them were Harrell, Mike O'Brien, and Kshama Sawant. O'Brien and Sawant already oppose the new precinct. More play by play here.

New scheduling rules will take effect next July. HG

City Council Passes Secure Scheduling Rules: The council voted 9-0 to pass legislation requiring large employers to give hourly workers more advance notice of their schedules and extra pay when they make last-minute changes to those schedules or ask them to work on-call. San Francisco is the only other major American city with a similar law on the books and it's a sign of labor's growing power in city hall.

Bellevue and Issaquah City Councils Support Sound Transit 3: Notice what the "Vote No on ST3" signs in this KING 5 piece say: "Fund education first." Thanks, Reuven.

Public Disclosure Commission Finds Sound Transit Violated Election Law: The agency released ORCA cardholders' email addresses to the campaign supporting ST3.

"Dad, why is SoDo flooding and we're stuck in traffic?" "You see, son, back in 2016, someone accidentally released email addresses..." #ST3

— Robert Cruickshank (@cruickshank) September 19, 2016



Bacteria that Cause Legionnaires’ Disease Found at UW Medical Center: The bacteria were found on "devices used to heat and cool patients during heart surgery, the same type of machines linked to different types of deadly outbreaks in other hospitals," the Seattle Times reports.

Bertha Is on the Move: Right now, the tunnel boring machine is under the Showbox.



Homeless Camp Cleared at 24th and Spring: Some campers say they were paid $400 to leave and never come back, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports.

George H.W. Bush Will Vote for Hillary Clinton: At least according to Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend.

Why Everyone Is Making Skittles Jokes: Fucking Donald Trump Jr.

This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first. #trump2016 pic.twitter.com/9fHwog7ssN

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2016



The Washington Post went deeeeeep into the math of the Skittles claim and found, surprise, it doesn't hold up.