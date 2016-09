Here's the Full Lineup for the Chance of Rain Festival

Today the new electronic-music festival Chance of Rain finalized its lineup with the additions of Canadian techno/house oddball Jacques Greene, ambient-music subversive Gel-Sol, tech-house seducer Pezzner, and several others. The event takes place September 28-October 2 at Artifact Gallery, Blu Grouse, Crocodile, Islander Yacht, Monkey Loft, Q Nightclub, and Re­-bar. You can read more of our Chance of Rain Urban Arts and Music Festival coverage here, here, and here.