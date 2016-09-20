Watch Senator Elizabeth Warren's Splendid Takedown of "Gutless" Wells Fargo Executive

"You should resign, you should be criminally investigated." Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

Just do yourself a favor and watch. It's glorious and perfect in every way.

Background from NPR:

Wells Fargo has been feeling the heat since news broke earlier this month that it was being fined $185 million to settle allegations that thousands of employees secretly opened unauthorized accounts for customers in order to meet sales goals

Wells Fargo has fired 5,300 low level employees since the discovery of the "scam." But the head of the company unit responsible for the secret accounts is set to retire later this year with almost $125 million in stock and options.

Warren's not only training her fire on Wall Street execs. Last week, Warren demanded the Obama Department of Justice explain why it didn't follow through on "all 11 substantive criminal referrals submitted by the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission (FCIC), a panel set up to examine the causes of the 2008 meltdown."