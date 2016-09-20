EOD: That Antikythera Shipwreck Everyone's Talking About? It Also Carried the First Known Computer

Three weeks ago, underwater archeologists found a 2,000-year-old human skeleton buried in the wreckage of Roman ship near the Greek island of Antikythera. It's a rare and exciting find, as the squeals from the divers in the video above can attest. Archaeologist Mark Dunkley, of the organization Historic England, told Nature, "Unless covered by sediment or otherwise protected, the bodies of shipwreck victims are usually swept away and decay, or are eaten by fish." Archaeologists excavated the bones, a skull, rib pieces, arm bones and two femurs, and preserved them in Ziploc bags filled with sea water. They hope to extract DNA and analyze it to find out more the about the person, most likely a young man, whose remains they found—and the ship that carried him.

This isn't the Antikythera wreck's first contribution to science. The famous ship was first discovered in 1900 by a group of sea sponge divers and the following year, more divers unearthed what would become known as the Antikythera mechanism, the world's first known computer. It was used to track the movement of the planets and other celestial bodies in order to predict eclipses, track moon phases and tell everyone when the next Olympics were before we had NBC to do it for us.

