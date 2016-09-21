Public Schools Superintendent Candidate Erin Jones Tries to Have it Both Ways on Race, Too

This evening, the two candidates to lead Washington's public school system will face off in a debate hosted by the Greater Seattle Business Association. In an e-mail, the LGBTQ business association asks:

In a year when LGBT students are directly targeted by enemies of equality, how will Erin Jones and Chris Reykdal work to ensure an inclusive, equitable and fair public education system for all our children as Superintendent of Public Instruction?

The Stranger initially endorsed Jones, but last month, after Sydney reported troubling comments she'd made regarding LGBTQ youth—including a disturbing non-answer to the question of whether being gay is a sin—we rescinded the endorsement.

After that, Jones tried to have it both ways: She said publicly she regretted her statements (and that she doesn't believe being gay is a sin), but simultaneously sent messages to her donors that evaded responsibility and blamed us for "twisting her words."

Recently we noticed she's trying to do that once again, only this time, it's on the issues of race and gender.

In endorsement meetings, interviews, and on social media, Jones says she's running in part because she'd be the first black woman elected to statewide office.

But in a September 1 radio interview, she slammed The Stranger for "tokenism" because we touched on the historic potential of her candidacy in our (now rescinded) endorsement.

The radio interview was with right-wing KIRO radio host Jason "Antebi" Rantz. Rantz asked a leading question, first saying he thought we'd only endorsed Jones because of the "symbol" she represents.

"It does seem like you're being tokenized," he said. "Do you feel that way?" Her response:

JONES: Oh yes, it’s definitely tokenism. I am the first black woman [who could be elected to statewide office], and I don’t believe I deserve to be in the position because I am the first black woman. I have demonstrated over 25 years – I was the most innovative foreign language teacher, I was a champion of change at the White House, I’m a PTA educator of the year... I am the best candidate for this race, not because I am a black woman, but because I am qualified. RANTZ: There you go. So when you read stuff like that, it bothers you, I can tell. JONES: Uh, yeah. RANTZ [laughing]: It turns out tokenizing people, even when progressives do it, not necessarily the right thing to do. JONES: It's funny when it happens in progressive circles. We talked about others doing it, but we are just as guilty.

Jones raised no objections to our endorsement after it came out. On the contrary, she thanked us in an e-mail.

Give the endorsement a quick read, if you like. It discussed the issues: Her positions on charter schools, the implementation of an accurate and culturally appropriate curriculum on Native American history, and the criminal underfunding of Washington's public schools.

We did make a note of the history that would be made if she won: "A mother and career educator who worked for the current superintendent, she would be the first African American woman elected to statewide office."

But the fact is, we got this idea directly from Erin Jones.

In the final words of her closing statement, during our June 30 endorsement meeting with the Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates, she said "part of the reason" she's running is she'd be the first African-American woman elected to statewide office.

"To be a new face in government," she said.

I really want to be an advocate for the little guy, whether that's poor, rural, remote students, or whether it's South Seattle or the Eastside of Tacoma. That's really why I'm running. I'm the first black woman to run for statewide election. And part of the reason I run is for that to be a new face in government.

We record all of our endorsement meetings, so you can listen for yourself:

Jones has repeatedly touted this idea. She told education blogger Melissa Westbrook in March: "I am the first Black woman to run for state office in Washington and hope to blaze a trail for others to follow."

In July, she devoted a campaign promo on Facebook solely to the symbolism of her candidacy.

Jones shouts about the historic potential of her campaign from the hilltops. But when we make a note of it, and after we raise critical questions about her positions, suddenly we're "guilty" of tokenism.

Tokenism is a real phenomenon, by the way. This isn't it.

Jones beat Reykdal in the August primary by five percentage points. This evening's GSBA debate is at the Erickson Theatre on Broadway.