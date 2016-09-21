The Morning News: We Need to Talk About Skittles and Nuremberg

The logic of Don Jr's Skittles tweet has origins in Nazi propaganda. ANTON_IVANOV/SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

Did You See that Trump/Pence Skittles Propaganda and Roll Your Eyes? Donald Trump Jr. tweeted it out. He compared Syrian refugees to a bowl of skittles, in which some of the skittles are poison.

Maybe You Skipped the Flurry of News About It: Understandable. There are a million posts all over social media simply echoing what happened, and some posts just focus on the fact that it went viral.

But Pay Attention to This Piece: It explains the origin of the skittles analogy, which is rooted in a 1938 children's book authored by Julius Streicher, a newspaper publisher and Nazi propagandist. In the book, "a mother explains to her son that it only takes one Jew to destroy an entire people." The author was later hung at Nuremberg for "twenty-five years of speaking, writing, and preaching hatred of the Jews."

There Is No Room for Apathy in This Election: Register to vote if you haven't already. Make some phone calls in the suburbs. History repeats itself.

Marshawn Lynch Supports Colin Kaepernick: As opposed to the Seahawks' standing show of "unity" the other week, the recently retired running back went on national television and said, "I'd rather see him take a knee than stand up, put his hands up, and get murdered."

A Man in a Car Was Hit by a Sounder Train in Sodo: Police reported that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Court Rejects Lawsuit About Lawyer-less Kids Getting Deported: "The lawsuit was filed two years ago in Seattle by immigrant rights advocates, following a flood of unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S. border," the AP reports. "It sought to force the government to appoint lawyers for the children."

Protests Broke Out in Charlotte Last Night Over Police Killing: The New York Times reports that protesters set fire to the cargo of trucks that had been blocked on a highway and 16 officers sustained minor injuries. Charlotte police shot Keith L. Scott, a 43-year-old black man, that afternoon. "Although their accounts sometimes diverged, members of Mr. Scott’s family generally told local news outlets that he had not had a weapon," the Times reports. "Instead, they said, he had been clutching a book while waiting to pick up a child after school."

Congressman Adam Smith on Why You Should Vote to Change State Law on Police Killings: "Initiative 873 is aiming to amend our laws to make it easier to achieve justice for the victims of bad police shootings," he writes. "Under the current law, it is nearly impossible to convict an officer involved in a bad shooting, meaning prosecutors rarely, if ever, file charges against police officers."

Tokenism Is Real: But as Ansel explains, the allegation of tokenism that state superintendent candidate Erin Jones lobbed at The Stranger for endorsing her is not.

This cougar recently swam to his new home on Vashon Island. Now wildlife cameras are tracking his movements. pic.twitter.com/xd9Vmsn9Ln

— Alison Morrow (@AlisonMorrowK5) September 20, 2016

A Cougar Swam to Vashon Island: He swam the Kitsap Peninsula during a minus tide, KING 5 reports. The Vashon Nature Center expects the cougar to "leave the island someday to find a mate."

Danny Westneat Says We Need to Hire More Police Because of Increased Gun Violence and Rape: But separate from the police debate, Westneat does not distinguish between increased incidences of rape versus increased reporting of rape. Increased rape reporting would actually be a good thing, and not necessarily a sign of increased crime. Here's where Westneat's numbers get interesting: "The good news, such as it is, is that there have been just 13 reports of what police call 'stranger danger' attacks, like the one on Capitol Hill in May when a 72-year-old woman was assaulted coming home from the grocery store," Westneat says. He says that police have been getting a surge of acquaintance rape reports, instead. As we know from the data on sexual assault, the vast majority of rapes are committed by someone you know. If police reports start to reflect that reality, that could be a sign of social progress, not more crime.

And our Back to School Guide Is Out: We take turns playing devil's advocate and giving conflicting advice about what to do in college. The one piece of advice that doesn't get that treatment? Don't rape your classmates vs. seriously don't fucking do it, and don't let your friends do it.