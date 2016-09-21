Today, the almost totally forgotten boxing promoter Don King entered a Cleveland church and, from its pulpit, told the white women of America that it was in their best interest to vote for Donald Trump. His exact words: "Every white woman should cast their vote for Donald Trump." He also dished out advice to black Americans and dropped the n-word while introducing Trump, who is doing everything he can to show undecided white voters that he is not a racist. The whole bad business was just bizarre, but apparently not bizarre enough. King will join Trump in Toledo and Dayton. With that said, now is a good time to recall that King kicked and pistol-whipped a man who owed him money ($600) to death 50 years ago. Yes, one of the last things that poor man saw in his short life were the shoes on Don's feet.
Don King Wants White Women to Vote For Donald Trump
