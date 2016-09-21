Don King Wants White Women to Vote For Donald Trump

Hey white ladies, get Trumpy. PATRIZIA TILLY/ SHUTTERSTOCK

Today, the almost totally forgotten boxing promoter Today, the almost totally forgotten boxing promoter Don King entered a Cleveland church and, from its pulpit, told the white women of America that it was in their best interest to vote for Donald Trump. His exact words: "Every white woman should cast their vote for Donald Trump." He also dished out advice to black Americans and dropped the n-word while introducing Trump, who is doing everything he can to show undecided white voters that he is not a racist. The whole bad business was just bizarre, but apparently not bizarre enough. King will join Trump in Toledo and Dayton. With that said, now is a good time to recall that King kicked and pistol-whipped a man who owed him money ($600) to death 50 years ago . Yes, one of the last things that poor man saw in his short life were the shoes on Don's feet.