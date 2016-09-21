EOD: This Back-To-School Advice for Fourth Graders Is Still Pretty Solid

Dwayne Reed, a first-year teacher in Chicago, made this music video back in August to introduce himself to his incoming class of fourth graders, get them excited about class, and lay out some ground rules. The song is pretty catchy, too.

Some of Reed's advice still holds, even for reformed fourth graders: “So we gotta keep it positive. That’s the key. Have respect for each other. And don’t forget me. Have respect for yourselves and the staff and the school. Having fun can be cool when we’re following the rules.”

The Stranger's Back to School issue dropped today. It, too, is packed with advice, including how to respect your fellow students, how to take care of yourself, and how not to follow every rule.