The Stranger Genius Awards Are Saturday Night at the Moore Theatre—With Amazing Live Performances and a Dance Party

Doors open at 8 pm at the Moore Theatre. Show starts at 8:30 pm. Everyone in the audience hops up onstage and dances next to the orchestra usually around 10 pm. Kelly O

As you have heard over and over—we get excited for this party—the 2016 Stranger Genius Awards are tonight.

The party is free for the whole city. It's the only party where all the different kinds of artists in Seattle come together to drink and dance and celebrate together. Seattle Rock Orchestra leads the festivities. They're working up a dance party for us all, and they're also collaborating with several of this year's music nominees to show you the orchestral version of some of the best music being made in the city right now.

Saturday night's performers include Jenn Champion (who's doing a Hardly Art medley), Erik Blood, Silas Blak, and The Stranger's music and arts editor Sean Nelson.

Plus, we have a few surprises tucked up our tuxedo sleeves. Read more about the Genius Awards and this year's nominees here.

Now let's play a game called: How many brilliant artists can you find in that photograph above? It was taken in the lobby of the Moore Theatre right before last year's awards. I see C. Davida Ingram, Ruth True, Ellen Forney, Jen Graves, Amanda Manitach, Megan Griffiths, Whiting Tennis, Maria Semple, Piper O'Neill, Clyde Petersen, Annie Wagner, DK Pan, Carey Christie, Lesley Hazleton...

