EOD: Lady Parts Justice League Pays Homage to Beyoncé's "Formation" in Protest of Anti-Abortion Laws

Lady Parts Justice League is a feminist activism group that fights for reproductive rights. Their latest video, “inFormation”, pays homage to Beyonce’s "Formation" while also criticizing Louisiana’s harmful and restrictive anti-abortion TRAP (Targeted Regulation of Abortion Provider) laws. This includes having to wait 72 hours after seeing a doctor to have an abortion. These restrictions disproportionately hurt people of color, people who are poor, or those who live in rural areas.

The video was produced by comedian Joyelle Nicole and choreographed by Denae Famada. The lyrics, co-written by hiphop artist Jean Grae, call out the “lawmakers, full-time woman haters” who are trying to restrict personal choice. Or, if you prefer, who are trying to “cockblock my womanness.”

As the song goes on, the video shows a group of white, male politician types being confronted by a young girl with a copy of the United States Constitution, and warns that "your rights, they might get eliminated."

Remember: Donald Trump wants to defund Planned Parenthood "as long as they continue to perform abortions."

Want to know your options in Seattle? Here's your guide on where to go for birth control and abortions.

h/t The Root

