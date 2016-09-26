The Morning News: Burlington Shooter to Appear in Court, Presidential General Elex Debates Kickoff Tonight

🕯Sarai Lara

🕯Belinda Galde

🕯Beatrice Dotson (Belinda's mother)

🕯Shayla Martin

🕯Chuck Eaganhttps://t.co/DyU02TlM3T

— States United (@SUPGVNetwork) September 26, 2016



The Youngest Victim of the Burlington Shooting Was 16 Years Old: Her name was Sarai Lara. She was killed along with Chuck Eagan, Belinda Galde, Beatrice Dotson, and Shayla Martin when a 20-year-old man opened fire inside Cascade Mall's Macy's department store on Friday night.

The Mall Is Scheduled to Reopen Today: Macy's, however, will remain closed. As the mall returns to some kind of normalcy, the gunman is slotted to appear in the county's district court today, KING 5 reported.

The Gunman Was a "Creep": In addition to facing three charges for assaulting his stepfather, Amber Cathey, a neighbor in his apartment complex, told KOMO that the gunman had Snapchatted her an unsolicited picture of his crotch. Since that incident, Cathey has kept a Taser by her front door, the station reported.

Confederated Colville Tribes to Reopen Sawmill to Prepare for Future Wildfires: The mill, which is in Omak, first closed in 2009 during the housing market crash. Colville officials are putting in $2 million to reopen the saw mill, which will specialize in processing Ponderosa pine. In addition to creating 60-80 jobs, the mill will give tribes a better opportunity to harvest timber and recoup its value in the event of a devastating wildfire. "Last year’s record-setting wildfires burned about 800 million board feet of timber on the reservation, valued at about $100 million," The Seattle Times reported.

People of Color Are Shut out of the Cannabis Industry: "At the ownership level, the level where real money is being made, the Washington weed industry is overwhelmingly white," Tobias Coughlin-Bogue, frequent contributor to The Stranger, writes in a feature for Crosscut.

Sportsbaaaaaaall: The Seachickens beat the San Francisco 49ers 37-18. Spike Friedman explains the (non-)implications of their win: "The Seahawks beat the hell out of the 49ers this week, which means the Seahawks are better than San Francisco. That said, the Seahawks lost to the Rams 9-3 last week, so the Seahawks are worse than the Rams. Of course, the Rams lost to the 49ers 28-0 meaning that nobody knows anything. As a friend pointed out to me on Twitter, this is the most complicated game of Rock Paper Scissors ever waged."

The Presidential Debates Begin Today: The first general election debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump begin tonight at 9 p.m. EST. No TV? No worries. Here's where you can watch the debates for free.

Louisiana Activists Get "InFormation" to Talk About Anti-Abortion Laws: Members of the Lady Parts Justice League, a Lousiana-based activist collective, covered Beyoncé's "Formation" to discuss how the Hyde Amendment bars federal programs such as Medicaid from covering abortion care for low-income and uninsured women, particularly women of color. They go into more detail, below.

Famed Golfer Arnold Palmer Died on Sunday: He was 87. Order his drink in his honor.

What Would a World Experiencing Rapid Evolution Look Like? Director Mike Grier's short film, Dust, explores what happens when people distance themselves from nature. From i09: "In the dystopian world of Dust, evolution occurs at a breakneck rate, forming organisms that may hold miraculous powers or trigger deadly plagues. While most of humanity lives in walled cities, it’s the job of trackers to record the changes, and look for ways to cure the sicknesses." Watch the film here: