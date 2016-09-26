Food News: Cafe Flora Turns 25, Ezell's Expands, and Paseo Heads to the Hill

Cafe Flora 's Oaxaca Tacos are so popular that when they were taken off the menu, irate customers successfully petitioned the restaurant to bring them back. Cafe Flora

Seattle's Most Venerable Vegetarian Joint Clocks a Quarter Century

In October, Cafe Flora will celebrate 25 years of vegetarian goodness. The Madison Park mainstay opened in 1991, helping bring meatless dining to the masses.

“They were founded by four friends who wanted to create a place for locals to gather,” their anniversary press release notes, “and also support the opening of the Bailey-Boushay House, which in 1991 was not accepted by most of the neighborhood.” Bailey-Boushay House provides care and support for patients living with HIV/AIDS. Beyond being ahead of the curve on that, Cafe Flora has also been an early and ongoing champion of the farm-to-table movement.

The restaurant puts the Pacific Northwest's bounty to good use. I’m a diehard country gravy connoisseur—the meatier the better—but the first time I had their mushroom gravy was a straight-up revelation. I would eat it with a spoon. Actually, I’m not ashamed to say I did eat it with a spoon.

For the anniversary celebration, they’ll be running a “greatest hits” menu October 2-6, as well as donating a percentage of drink sales to the Bailey-Boushay House for the entire month. As an added enticement, October 2 will feature 1991 prices. Go ingest vegetarian delights and marvel at the magic of inflation!

Ezell’s Now Open in Wallingford

Another wing of the world-famous chicken joint is open in Wallingford, the local chain announced via Facebook. Rejoice, ye North-enders who will no longer have to trek to the strange mini-mall on 145th for your chicken fix (it’s a Heaven Sent, anyway, if that distinction matters to you).

Paseo Will Take Over the Old Fish Fry Space

Paseo announced plans to continue building its empire of Dominican delights, with a new quick-serve sandwich window in the former home of the long-shuttered Pike St. Fish Fry, reports CHS Blog. Owner Ryan Santwire says he plans to open in October.

Goodbye, Blind Pig

Come November 12, Seattle’s latest quirky, beloved Eastlake strip-mall superstar will close its doors. Reportedly, the owners opted against renewing their lease, but are searching for a new location. Their sibling restaurant, Babirusa, will remain open as normal, thank heavens.

Hello Sovereign, Opening in Pioneer Square in Two Days

Eater reports that Pioneer Square will soon have (yet) another spot for craft cocktails. The Sovereign, brought to us by the people behind the Forge Lounge, will combine “Art Deco and Art Nouveau decor with French-American and Afro-Caribbean inspired food, original cocktails, and Northwest beer,” reports Eater. It will open in two days, on September 28.

More importantly, their menu will have not one but three different deviled-egg options: the house special with mayonnaise, dill, and dijon; one with peppers and pancetta; and one seasonal. There’s other good stuff too (marmite’s, an open-faced jerk chicken baguette sandwich, bread with smokes sardine butter, etc.), but when it comes to drinking food, you really can’t beat deviled eggs.

More Poke, Of Course

You can’t throw a rock in this town without hitting a poke place these days, it seems. Add one more to the list, albeit with a bent towards sustainably sourced fish. Wanderfish Poke will open in the Broadway Building in early October, according to CHS Blog, and will stake its success on “chef-driven” preparations and the oft overestimated desire of the dining public to eat ethically.

Sinaloan Steak in Ballard

Asadero Sinaloa, a much-celebrated Kent Steakhouse, will expand to Ballard, taking over the former Zayda Buddy’s location, reports Eater. This is good. Anytime you take a huge pile of meat, cook it to perfection over coals or embers, and dump it in a pile on a wooden board with a wide array of sauces, you are doing God’s work. They had their soft opening last week, and will maintain limited hours (5-10 pm Tuesday-Saturday), for a bit longer.

