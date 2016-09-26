Watch Mayor Ed Murray Deliver Budget Address with Focus on Homelessness, Policing

In prepared remarks, Murray pledges to continue work on police reform, while standing by his controversial commitment to hire 200 new police officers. City of Seattle

As he faces increasing pressure over the city's homelessness crisis and police reform, Mayor Ed Murray is delivering his annual budget address to the Seattle City Council today, launching the council into two months of budget deliberations.

You can watch the livestream of Murray's speech below.



Even 20 minutes before the speech began, council chambers were full of city staffers and reporters, while attendees, some holding signs reading "Black Lives Matter," were in line unable to get in. The city planned to show a live feed of the speech in an overflow room downstairs.

Ahead of the speech, Murray announced a plan to spend $12 million in additional funding on homelessness next year, some of that coming from the general fund and some from the housing levy passed by voters in August.

In his prepared speech—which he is delivering now and you can read here—Murray doubles down on plans to revamp the city's homelessness funding system and pledges to open a 24-hour homeless shelter and spend money on programs to help prevent homelessness.

He also takes a dig at Republican dipshit State Senator Mark Miloscia:

But let me say what is not helpful.



Recently, a state senator from outside Seattle paid our city a visit and claimed that Seattle needs, quote “adult supervision” unquote, around the issue of homelessness.



I know state senators. I like state senators. I used to be a state senator. But I do not remember ever seeing a state senator go into another jurisdiction and tell them what to do, much less say they need adult supervision.



This city, this Council, and this Mayor may not fully agree with each other on this issue, and at times the issue is messy and at times we are frustrated with each other. But Senator, this city, this Council, this Mayor are doing serious work to address a humanitarian crisis that all of us, including you, are responsible for.

In the speech, Murray commits to police reform, while standing by his positions that have angered some anti-police activists recently.

"I have come to understand how a precinct building in this city could become a potent symbol embodying the divisions of these difficult times," the prepared speech reads, referencing a controversial new police station in north Seattle, which has now been put on hold. "We need not choose between reforming the police relationships with the community and having sufficient resources to respond to and investigate crime. We are obligated to do both. And we will."

In the speech, Murray stands by his commitment to hire 200 new police officers by 2020, assuming he's reelected. The activist group Block the Bunker, which has recently shut down city council meetings, has called for a permanent halt to both the new precinct and the hiring of new officers.

In the speech, Murray also pledges to extended hours at community centers, improve the city's 911 system (including 40 new employees), fund electric vehicle charging stations for the public and city employees, and use federal and city dollars to fund the Center City Connector streetcar.

This story is developing and will be updated.