Unh! Pineapple Pen!

"Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen" (PPAP for short) is both the name of, and most of the lyrics to, an obnoxious and addictive video that has taken over the internet this week. (The song's other lyrics are "I have a..." and "unh!")

In the video, a character named Pico-Taro, the creation of Japanese comedian Kosaka Daimaou, wears a yellow cheetah-print-on-snake-print ensemble while singing an ode to the contents of every sixth-grade girl's dream pencil case.

The clip currently has more than 10,000,000 views, a Wikipedia entry and the adoration of Justin Bieber, and like a Pitchfork best-of list, PPAP has spawned a wave of homage. Check this 11-minute-long cover compilation video if you really want to rid yourself of any desire—if you had it in the first place—to watch this video ever again.









