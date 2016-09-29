The Morning News: Young Everett Mother Dumps Baby in Trash Compactor, Big Tech Wants ST3 to Happen

Stock market loves Amazon, and Amazon loves ST3. But Seattle is still undecided about Amazon's balls. Charles Mudede

This is not surprising . No scrying is needed to see that the popular cities of the future will have advanced systems of public transportation. And the more popular a city is, the more talent it will draw. All of this makes perfect sense. What does not make sense is the stock market's valuation of Amazon. What must be a hallucination or some overheated form of haruspication has convinced the vultures of future profits that the company is now worth $400 billion

Renton Told the Lie of All Transportation Lies: Building More Roads Will Provide Relief From Congestion: How else does the Washington State Department of Transportation stay in business—and it is a business (a branch of the automobile industry)—but by perpetually promising the men and women who have spent a pretty penny on four tons of metal and plastic that the only solution to the traffic jams they are always finding themselves in is what already there is a lot of: roads. In this case, it is a flyover bridge in Renton. KIRO's propaganda for WSDOT: "One of the most congested commuter routes in the Seattle area could soon see major relief."

Everett Baby Begins Life in a Trash Compactor: He, his umbilical cord, and his placenta were put into a trash compactor by his mother, an 18-year-old woman named Samantha C. Houston. The baby's life would have ended with the garbage bags and an unwanted microwave had it not cried. Because trash compactors do not cry, even if their contents are horrific, an attentive person concluded a human was inside of it and called the police. Indeed a baby was found in the trash, and was taken to a hospital, and was returned to health and hope. The mother was charged with child abandonment.

At the Moment of Writing About Everett Baby in Trash Compactor: Truck operated by man collecting garbage on my street is playing Tears for Fear's "Head Over Heels."

Mayor's Committee on Affordability for Small Businesses Says No to Commercial Rent Control:In short, nothing will be done. Rents will continue to go up. Small businesses will continue to suffer. The whole committee thing was one big waste of time.

KOMO Sees World-Class Hero in Man Who Has Devoted His Life to Removing Graffiti from the Walls of Maple Leaf: He has been called the Graffiti Killer. His real name is Joseph Zohn. Armed with paint, lacquer thinner and brushes, he goes around Maple Leaf looking for graffiti. KOMO considers him a "world class do-gooder." Only the most baked middle-class mind would see such a man as a world-class anything. If you belong to the city, you must also know graffiti belongs to the city.

Hydropower May Not Be Carbon Neutral But They Are Nowhere Near as Bad as Burning Fossil Fuels: The way the post by Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda V. Mapes is titled ("Hydropower isn’t carbon neutral after all, WSU researchers say") and introduced ("Think hydropower is carbon neutral? You have another think coming..."), one would have the impression that dams might be as bad as fossil fuels. Not until the bottom of the post's third section do we learn that dams are, nevertheless, still a very clean source of energy. And not until the middle of the post are we told that scientists at Washington State University estimate that dams, which operate on 79 percent of large rivers, contribute "about 1.3 percent of total annual global human-caused emissions." In 2013, however, the burning of oil contributed 33 percent of global CO2 emissions, and the burning of coal contributed a whopping 46 percent (PDF). It's not that the post is misinforming people but it is certainly distracting them. Yes, dams turn out not to be carbon neutral; but the post must point out immediately that they are still a much cleaner source of energy than the fossil fuels we are cooking our only world in.

The Boy Who Opened Fire on South Carolina Playground, First Killed His Father: The boy shot his dad dead, then he got into a car, then drove down to an elementary school, then began shooting at kids. Before he was tackled by a fireman, he managed to injure three people (two kids and a teacher). The post does not say how the boy got the handgun.

Corrupt banker Surrenders $41 million in Pay:



Blabbermouth Considers: Hillary Clinton's powerhouse debate performance and the next moves Trump might make.

Trump Polls Supporters About: Bringing up Lewinsky in next debate. I will say it: The very fact Trump has a chance of winning this election shows that millions upon millions of white Americans have never really left the world of the plantation. The racism that made the raw exploitation of black labor possible still structures their experiences and thinking in the 21st century. Most black have left the plantation; most whites have not.



