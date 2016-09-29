Activist Sonny Nguyen Is Not Buying that Millenials are Apathetic About Politics

Malcolm Smith

In this week’s issue of The Stranger, Chinatown-International District organizer Sonny Nguyen talked about comic books and karaoke for our Person of Interest questionnaire. But we wanted tell you a bit more about Nguyen’s activist work, which includes feeding their community with the API Food Fight Club and engaging fellow millennials on the Washington Bus.

You’re engagement coordinator at the Washington Bus. I’ve heard that millennials are sooooooo apathetic about politics. Why do you think that is?

I actually don’t think millennials are apathetic about politics. I think politics are apathetic about millennials. The reason we saw this huge youth turnout for Bernie Sanders’ campaign was because he was willing to listen to and speak directly to young people. Other candidates, from local levels to the highest office in the land, are finally starting to realize we’re a formidable voting bloc.



Until pretty recently, the things that young people care most about were considered fringe issues – debt-free college education, criminal justice reform, LGBTQ equity. One of the things that’s tripped up a lot of candidates is that young people are less likely to get invested in a party or a candidate and more likely to get invested in specific issues.



I mean, look at the movement building around police accountability. That’s a largely youth-lead movement. We can’t look at all the young people, especially young Black people putting their lives on the line at demonstrations and say that young people don’t care about politics.

API Food Fight Club works on social justice issues "using food as a common ground to build connections.” What role does food play in your work?

Food is the best way to get people to show up somewhere. Our first large event was when we fed around 300 people at a memorial barbecue for our community hero Donnie Chin. [Chin, director of the International District Emergency Center, was fatally shot in July 2015.] We also host Eat Up Meet Ups, an opportunity for young API activists, artists, and nonprofit workers and our allies to try out new restaurants and get to know each other a little better.



Food is this really interesting cultural touchstone. In a lot of Asian and Pacific Islander cultures, sharing a meal is one of the most important ways to bond as a community. It’s this universal joy, and the dominant industry of the CID. I also just eat a lot. Like a lot a lot. I eat probably more than 5,000 calories a day and I’m pretty much constantly eating so it made sense to center our meetings around it. It means I never have to stop eating.



You recently gave a powerful testimony before the city council supporting an ordinance to reduce the number of encampment sweeps. Your message on that bill was the opposite of most of the comments we heard from Chinatown-ID advocates at that meeting. What has the response been to your comments?

I spend a lot of time in the CID, and since the testimony, I’ve been stopped dozens of times. Everyone in the organizing scene in the neighborhood saw it and everyone has an opinion. A lot of young people have thanked me and really appreciate that someone is standing up and speaking out for progressive values. Everyone keeps making jokes about how brave I am to show my face in the neighborhood.



The responses from elders in the community have ranged from disappointment and frustration to people I really respect and admire telling me that even though they disagree with me, they’re glad that young people are taking an interest in the future of the neighborhood and are working towards what we believe to be the right thing to do.



In that testimony, you also said, citing the mayor’s botched hookah lounge effort, “It seems like the city only comes to Chinatown when they need to use us and pit us against other disenfranchised communities…We will not be your model minority.” What do you see as the path toward changing this view of your community?

API Food Fight Club took a vocal stance against shutting down the hookah lounges because we felt like it was the wrong step towards justice for Donnie Chin’s murder, and was a largely anti-Black policy, even if unintentionally so. It felt like the Good Immigrants were being pitted against the Bad Immigrants. I won’t rehash all of it, but it was another example of younger folks in the neighborhood challenging a policy supported by a lot of our elders.



In the case of the sweeps, it feels like positing this narrative around how hardworking and gracious the CID is against the narrative of a drug-addled, violently dangerous homeless population. The neighborhood keeps getting spun as this industrious, values-driven community being destroyed by these outsiders unless we kick them out.



I’m interested in a CID that works to support all members of our community. I’m excited that I’m seeing work in the neighborhood standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. I’m excited about the work being done around economic justice and environmental justice. I’m glad that there’s generally a lot of work that moves beyond self-preservation and towards justice and can’t wait to see how we build that work into Chinatown’s history and identity as we continue.