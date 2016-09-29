Edward Scissorhands Made by Director Who Wants to Be True to White People

The director Tim Burton has finally explained why there are no black people (or people of color) in almost all his films. It's not that he dislikes blacks or anything like that, but, let's face it, he makes films about white people, the things white people like to do, and the places white people like to live. Now if he just dumb plops people of color in his pictures, it will ruin the authenticity of this vision.



I asked Tim Burton about the lack of diversity in 'Miss Peregrine's. Here's his excuse. https://t.co/Ez2mA69O2f pic.twitter.com/nOT1umIoUl

— Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) September 29, 2016

I only cut white women's hair. Be cool with that, you POC whiners. 20th Century Fox