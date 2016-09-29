Let's Catch Up With the Woodland Park Zoo's Baby Flamingo

A few weeks ago we introduced you to the Woodland Park Zoo's baby flamingo, who was hatched from an abandoned egg on August 22.

The fluffball, last seen toddling around after a zoo trainer, is now doing full-on sprints. In another few weeks, the chick will be large enough to join the zoo's 37 other Chilean flamingos, but won't turn fully pink for about two years.

We plan to update you with more adorable videos as this story develops.







