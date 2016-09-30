The Morning News: Spaceship Crash-Lands on Comet, Mayor Held Up Work to Bring More Diversity to Seattle Police

No, this is not a sci-fi novel. This is real life. "The Rosetta space probe has crash-landed on the surface of a distant comet," CNN reports, "ending a remarkable 12-year mission that made a series of breakthrough discoveries." Rosetta was traveling at about 1 mile per hour. Its sidekick, the lander Philae, had successfully touched down on the comet and "discovered 16 organic compounds... It was an important step because some of those chemicals form the building blocks for the ingredients of life."

Why Did the Mayor Halt Work to Make Seattle Police More Diverse? That's the question raised by this report from Crosscut's David Kroman. The proposal was to award "preference points" to encourage the hiring of officers who speak more than one language or have experience in social work or with Peace Corps, instead of awarding so many of them for military service. King County Sheriff John Urquhart has already made the change, without bargaining it with his union. The proposal was first made in Seattle in 2014. "Two years and nine months later, there hasn’t been any movement on the issue," according to Crosscut. "The mayor halted the workgroups researching the proposal shortly after they started their work, and they have not restarted."

Capitol Hill Church Sells Off the Home of Homeless Youth Shelter: Mount Zion Baptist Church sold the property to a Mercer Island developer for $3.2 million, making a profit of nearly $1 million, and giving Peace for the Streets by Kids from the Streets (PSKS) two years to find a new home. The shelter said it had offered to purchase the property for $3 million, reports Capitol Hill Seattle.

Want to Support the Victims of the West Seattle Fire? The West Seattle Blog has all the information you need.

Seattle Schools Getting Rid of Homework: "Many Seattle elementary schools are doing away with homework this fall," KUOW reports, "citing a growing body of evidence that take-home assignments tend not to help elementary and middle school students."

Seattle's New Hospital Clinic for Transgender Youth:

Intimate Trailer Park Community to Be Broken Up by Development: "I’m the most comfortable here. I just love this place,” one resident told the Seattle Times' Sarah Stuteville. Is the trailer park making way for a tall, dense apartment building, including new affordable units, to help address the city's housing crisis? No. What's coming is eighty-nine townhomes, clustered in a row.

Secretary of State Wants to Check Citizenship of Voters: In the aftermath of the Burlington Mall shooting, Washington's top voting official wants new powers to check the citizenship of voters—her office is currently prohibited from doing so. "The proposal comes as questions have been raised about voting by Arcan Cetin, the 20-year-old charged with killing five people at the Cascade Mall in Burlington," KOMO reports. "Cetin, who was born in Turkey, has been described as a legal resident but his citizenship is unclear, Wyman said."

Speaking of Voter Access: "Washington and 11 other states fall woefully short" when it comes to the online security of voter personal information, according to an analysis by Real Change.