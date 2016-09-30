Serial Co-Creators Are Coming to Seattle Next Spring—Buy Your Tickets Now

Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder will be at the Paramount on March 18. Courtesy of Seattle Theatre Group

Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder, co-creators of the viral podcast Serial, are coming to speak at the Paramount in March 2017. Tickets go on sale today at 10 am, and, given Serial's immense popularity, you'd better go buy them now. Press materials for the live presentation promise a behind-the-scenes look at the "ups and downs of creating a new form of modern storytelling." (Read more about that in Matt Baume's 2015 feature, A Storytelling Renaissance Is Happening Right Under Your Thumb). VIP tickets include a pre-show meet and greet reception.