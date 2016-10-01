Your Weekly Roundup: Saying Good-Bye to My Philosophy, Jo-Anne Birnie Danzker, and the Month of September

Your roundup of this week’s most widely-read, shared, and discussed stories.



Even Trump's aides have had it up to here with him. JStone / Shutterstock.com

• Donald Trump has gone through rough patches in the past, but Rich Smith says that this week was his worst ever . Apparently, it began with the Republican presidential candidate's poor performance during Monday's debate —and went downhill from there.

• Sydney Brownstone wrote a feature on a new activist movement that is growing from the North Dakota pipeline demonstrations. The story, titled "The New Protectors" is well worth your time.



The company boasted the software could measure online "sentiment" and predict an eruption of violence at protests. MIKE FORCE

Larry Mizell Jr. is moving on after 25 years in Seattle and 12 in The Stranger. VICTORIA HOLT