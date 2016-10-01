Your roundup of this week’s most widely-read, shared, and discussed stories.
• Donald Trump has gone through rough patches in the past, but Rich Smith says that this week was his worst ever. Apparently, it began with the Republican presidential candidate's poor performance during Monday's debate—and went downhill from there.
• Sydney Brownstone wrote a feature on a new activist movement that is growing from the North Dakota pipeline demonstrations. The story, titled "The New Protectors" is well worth your time.
• Ansel reported on the Seattle Police Department's secret acquisition of a social media-tracking tool in 2014. The story had been unreported until this week.
• As a result of it, the SPD watchdog opened an investigation on the acquisition. City council member Lorena González—who leads police oversight on the council—welcomed the investigation and expressed disappointment in the revelation.
• Long-time writer Larry Mizell Jr. closed his hiphop and culture column My Philosophy, after 12 years. In his final installment, he reflects on how Seattle's music scene has changed since 2004.
• Jen Graves interviewed Jo-Anne Birnie Danzker, the outgoing director of the Frye Art Museum director. Graves writes: "After seven years spent finishing the transformation of the Frye into the city's most relevant museum—the one that other museums are now copying—Birnie Danzker is leaving."
• If you want to see a movie this weekend, these 31 are your best bets. If you want something cheap and easy to do, these are your 63 best bets.
• For long-term planners, here are the 63 October events that you need to buy tickets for now. Here are the 68 concerts you need to buy tickets for now.
Enjoy your weekend.