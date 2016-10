What the Line For Bruce Springsteen's Book Signing at Elliott Bay Looked Like

As a certain orange-colored person would say, it was was "yuuuuge." Sean Nelson wandered down to the bookstore to get a look at the Boss, and walked, and walked, and kept walking, and walked some more.

The line snaked all the way down to Mudbay and wrapped back around to the Comet. All for a chance to get a handshake and a signature from Springsteen who has a new memoir to peddle.