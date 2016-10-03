The Morning News: Shooting in Pioneer Square, Stabbing in Tukwila, Bertha Makes It Halfway

A man in his 20s died after being shot in the head in Pioneer Square over the weekend. ArtOlympic/ Shutterstock

Man Shot Dead in Pioneer Square: Seattle Police say the shooting happened at Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street around 2:30 am Sunday. The victim was in his 20s and died at the hospital.

Man Stabbed at Tukwila Light Rail Station: The 29-year old victim from Friday Harbor died from the stabbing last night. Police have arrested a 30-year-old suspect, KING 5 reports, but do not yet know the connection between the two.

You Saw All the News About Trump Over the Weekend, Right? The New York Times broke the news Saturday night that Donald Trump may have avoided paying any federal income taxes for 18 years. As Trump attempted to make a statement about the news, he went completely off the rails. The Washington Post's dispatch from the event is incredible:

It took Trump nearly 25 minutes to read the brief statement because he kept going off on one angry tangent after another — ignoring his teleprompters and accusing Clinton of not being “loyal” to her husband, imitating her buckling at a memorial service last month, suggesting that she is “crazy” and saying she should be in prison. He urged his mostly white crowd of supporters to go to polling places in "certain areas" on Election Day to "watch" the voters there. He also repeatedly complained about having a "bum mic" at the first presidential debate and wondered if he should have done another season of “The Apprentice.”

Meanwhile, Trump Surrogate Rudy Giuliani Continues to Be the Worst: "Don’t you think a man who has this kind of economic genius is a lot better for the United States than a woman," Giuliani told ABC, "and the only thing she’s ever produced is a lot of work for the FBI checking out her emails?”

The tunnel boring machine Bertha has passed Pike Place Market on its way from Sodo to South Lake Union. WSDOT

Bertha Has Reached the Halfway Point of its 9,270-foot Journey: Mike Lindblom has the details: "The current location in downtown Seattle presents a stiff mix of clays, cobbles, gravel and silt with a chance of 2- to 8-foot wide boulders, the geotechnical studies say. At the bottom of the 57-foot-diameter machine, dense sand and gravel are expected."

Remembering Max Richards: A driver killed Richards last week on Capitol Hill while he was walking his dog. A memorial walk last night honored Richards' life and called for safety improvements for pedestrians.

Local Bernie Sanders Supporters Are Not Donating to Hillary Clinton: "Of the 24,700 city residents who contributed to Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries, just 261—a smidgen over 1 percent—have gone on to give money to another presidential candidate," writes the Seattle Times' Gene Balk. While most of those 261 gave to Clinton, a handful gave to Jill Stein.

Yesterday's game made Spike Friedman scream. nate gowdy

The Seahawks Won: "The Seahawks won fairly comfortably by a 27-17 margin over the New York Jets on Sunday, which you would not know if you had walked by my house at any point during the game," Spike Friedman writes. "Nothing really felt comfortable, so there was a lot of screaming. Probably too much screaming."

St. Louis Police Shot a 14-Year-Old Boy: According to police, two white officers shot at the black teen after the teen shot at them during a carjacking investigation. The boy is in critical but stable condition, CNN reports, and the officers have been placed on leave. According to CNN, St. Louis police do not have body cameras.

The Most Significant Changes to Washington State Campaign Finance Law in Decades: Initiative 1464 would create publicly funded campaigns and new rules for lobbyists and super PACs.

Shoreline Residents Who Don't Want to Live Next to Taller Buildings Claim Upzones Mean They "Have to Sell:" Nope.