SNL’s Presidential Debate Was Eerily Accurate

The 42nd season of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend, opening with a sketch that, if you somehow didn't watch last Monday's presidential debate, could serve as a suitable recap of the proceedings. Alec Baldwin debuted a bombastic Trump impression for the ages—as many outlets have noted, it's barely a parody. Baldwin interrupts Kate McKinnon's Clinton with big words like "wrong" and "shut up" and "you did," calls Michael Che's Lester Holt "Coltrane" and rambles about a romantic evening he had with Sean Hannity.

Skewering Donald Trump is easy, but the sketch also calls out Hillary Clinton on a few points: her faux-casual reliability, the fact that she used Alicia Machado as a "strong, beautiful political prop," and the smug "I'm winning this" manner—see the now-famous shimmy—she projected throughout the debate.

There was also this strategic proposition for misogynistic, Clinton-hating Trump supporters:



Listen, America. I get it. You hate me. You hate my voice and you hate my face. Well, here's a tip. If you never wanna see my face again, elect me president and I swear to god I will lock myself in the Oval Office and not come out for four years. But if you don't elect me, I will continue to run for president until the day I die. And I will never die.

So neither candidate got off easy, and, as The Atlantic notes, SNL may be taking a more hard-nosed approach to portraying Trump's antics—unlike, say, Jimmy Fallon. But what stood out in the show's interpretation of Clinton v. Trump was how much show and how little substance there was over the 90 minutes of supposed debating. Che's Lester Holt summed this up perfectly: "Just to remind everyone at home, this was the presidential debate."