REVIEW: Marcus Price Takes Electronic Music to Some Very Strange Places with Brain Job

Art/design by Nicole Simon & VYHROREY

Marcus Price

Brain Job

(Happy Accidents)

Seattle’s electronic-music scene suffers from a dearth of chaos and madness. Too much of the electronic output here settles for placidity and pastel tones. Too many producers are overly concerned with being polite and orderly in their output. Granted, some of the music in this vein is good, but I wonder what happened to the sort of wildness and unpredictability that artists like Squarepusher, Richard Devine, Autechre at their most mad-scientific, and labels like Schematic and Mego used to deliver. Surely these damned times call for some fire and urgency.

Thankfully, we have a handful of local mavericks like Raica, Newaxeyes, P L L (Qris Davis), Nordra (Monika Khot), and Nick Bartoletti. But we can always use more convention-breakers, and Seattle-via-Everett producer Marcus Price steps up with Brain Job, his second vinyl release on Happy Accidents, and a brilliant follow-up to his 2014 EP Four (three).

The first track, “Spiral Cognition,” immediately ushers you into a bizarre sonic universe where every timbre is distorted, percussion flies at you from weird angles, and the concept of functionality—important in much electronic music—has flown out the window, along with your tenuous grasp on sanity. The track’s last two minutes downshift to a strange ambient coda that sounds like a machine gun going off on Pluto. Why? I dunno. But I’m leaning in, because it sounds incredible. On “Driveline,” Price proves he’s mastered the Autechre-esque trick of setting complex, fast-twitch rhythms over deeply enigmatic atmospheres, lending his music that all-important paradoxical frisson. The 93 seconds of “Coiled” offer fun-house-mirrored electronic tomfoolery and equilibrium subversion, just for the sheer hell of it. Music can always use more WTF? moments, and Price really comes through here.

While it’s true that “Bloom”—whose manic polyrhythms skitter over a soothing ambient wash of charcoal chords—follows in Autechre’s slipstream, Price’s piece is more of a distinctive hat tip than outright mimicry. Once more, his detailed compositional origami and calculus-level beat programming are phenomenal. Album closer “Output Spline” elegantly stumbles and hauntingly disorients like peak-time Farmers Manual or Burial at his most gnomic.

Most electronic-music artists in this town let you know exactly where you’re heading and how you’re going to get there. Price’s songs typically leave you scratching your head and wondering what your limbs are for. Brain Job abounds with highly impactful, cerebral music that makes a clean break from mundane reality. It’s underground music that deserves to be… less underground.