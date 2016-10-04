You're Running Out of Time to Register to Vote

Want more light rail and less Trump? Register to vote nate gowdy

If you want to vote this November—for more light rail, for a higher minimum wage, for, oh, I don't know, the president of the United States—you need to get your shit together now.

The deadline for online voter registration in Washington is Monday, October 10. If you're not registered or you want to make sure all of your information is updated so you actually get a ballot, go to this link right here.

To register online, you'll need a Washington State ID or driver's license. If you don't have a state ID, you'll have to register by mail or in person. (The deadline for that is October 31.)

If you don't currently have a residential address, you can use the address of a shelter, park, RV, intersection, or "other identifiable location." You can receive your ballot at a shelter, friend's house, or by general delivery at the post office. If you want help keeping your address confidential, click here. If you're a non-citizen, know the risks associated with registering to vote. If you live in another state, go here.

Even if you're planning to waste everyone's time and cast your ballot for Jill Stein (stop), there are a ton of non-presidential reasons you need be registered if you live in Washington.

This year's state ballot is packed with important stuff, including a minimum wage increase, a new gun safety law, and the potential to flip the Republican-controlled state senate. Puget Sound will vote on whether to dramatically expand light rail, and Seattle will vote on new protections for hotel workers.

So, get registered already. Then, tell your friends to do the same. Then, watch for October 19, when The Stranger's general election endorsements come out and your ballot is mailed to your door.