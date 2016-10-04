The Morning News: Amazon's New Employee Buses, a UW Nobel Win, and Hillary Clinton in Seattle

Amazon workers, pictured here, can now hop an employee shuttle from the Eastside suburbs to the city. Kelly O

Amazon Quietly Started Running Its Employee Shuttle Buses on Monday: "The online retail giant debuted the shuttle service with little fanfare — there was no event or announcement," Geekwire reports. "Instead, buses quietly began showing up on Monday morning at the company’s Brazil Building at Ninth and Republican in the South Lake Union neighborhood and at the new Doppler Building in the Denny Triangle."

A UW Professor Won the Nobel Prize in Physics: David Thouless, who shared the award with Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz, was recognized for his work in opening "the door on an unknown world where matter can assume strange states." He investigates states of matter like superfluids and thin magnetic films.

After 23 Years as SIFF Artistic Director, Carl Spence Steps Down: During his tenure as SIFF’s artistic director, he helped the festival grow into a year-round operation, oversaw the purchase of SIFF Film Center, saved the Egyptian Theatre and the Uptown Theatre, and showed over 10,000 films. Despite his exit, the board members confirm that Spence will have a lifetime platinum pass to the festival.

Seattle Therapists Are Treating Racial Stress and Trauma: In addition to individual problems that people face, Seattle therapists are seeing patients with problems related to hundreds of years of systematic racism. KUOW spoke to three therapists who encounter these issues regularly.

No More Green-Tinted Plastic Bags: People kept throwing them in the compost because they—mistakenly—believed these plastic imposters were compostable. The literal definition of greenwashing! On Monday the Seattle City Council voted to keep the city's five-cent plastic bag fee permanent and banish green- and brown-tinted plastics from our fair city.

The Democratic presidential candidate will be speaking at a fundraiser at the Paramount Theater next Friday. Trevor Collens / Shutterstock.com

Hillary Clinton Is Coming to Seattle: The Democratic Party's presidential candidate will be at the Paramount Theater next Friday, October 14, for a fundraiser. Tickets range from $250 to $25,000. The $25,000 ticket includes a photo opp with Clinton.

Before People Knew Ted Bundy Raped and Murdered Dozens of Women: He was "known in Seattle as a genial guy, assistant director of the Seattle Crime Prevention Advisory Commission," KUOW reports. In 1973, the Seattle Times ran a story about Bundy catching a purse-snatcher in the Northgate Mall parking lot. KUOW: "Police did not, apparently, wonder what Bundy was doing lurking in the Northgate Mall parking lot at night."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Made $17.7 Million Last Year: It's actually down 3 percent from last year due to a decline in stock-based compensation, the Seattle Times' Matt Day reports. Nadella's $1.2 million base pay remained unchanged.

Starbucks workers and managers nationwide will be getting a pay raise amid Seattle's transition to a $15 minimum wage. Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

Meanwhile, Starbucks Employees Are Getting 5 Percent Pay Raises: All employees and managers in the US will receive the raise this week. "Employees with at least two years of service will also now be eligible for double the amount of stock award in the company, which is doled out each November as an equity reward that turns into shares of Starbucks stock after a specific time period," the Associated Press reports. "All employees are eligible for the stock program up until the director level."

The Vice Presidential Debates Are Tonight: Indiana governor Mike Pence vs. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. Here's what the New York Times says you should pay attention to.

Patti Smith Has Met Donald Trump: And last night, to a packed crowd of Seattleites attending her M Train reading at University Temple, she recalled a story in which she said something "very rude" to him when his squad approached her at a Neil Young concert. "My opinion of him has not changed since the '70s," Smith said. Smith then implored everyone to vote and, specifically, to protect the environment. "If you don't protect the great mother," she said, "the great mother will shit all over you."