Report: Yahoo Scanned Your E-Mail for the NSA or FBI Without Telling You

Reuters drops a surveillance bombshell:

Yahoo Inc last year secretly built a custom software program to search all of its customers' incoming emails for specific information provided by U.S. intelligence officials, according to people familiar with the matter. The company complied with a classified U.S. government directive, scanning hundreds of millions of Yahoo Mail accounts at the behest of the National Security Agency or FBI, said two former employees and a third person apprised of the events.

No, if you use Yahoo Mail, the company wasn't handing your metadata (timestamps, etc.) over—it was scanning the contents of your inbox without informing you.

Funny, doesn't look like Yahoo's transparency report indicated how EVERY SINGLE EMAIL was searched for the NSA. https://t.co/COAJ28sOzF

— Kevin Bankston (@KevinBankston) October 4, 2016



According to the two former employees, Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's decision to obey the directive roiled some senior executives and led to the June 2015 departure of Chief Information Security Officer Alex Stamos, who now holds the top security job at Facebook Inc.

One executive who disagreed with the choice to comply with the NSA apparently left the company and is now at Facebook:

It's unclear whether the NSA/FBI sent the same request to Google and, if so, how the company responded.

Facebook Messenger rolled out end-to-end encryption today. Update the app and toggle "Secret Conversations" to enable it. Or use Signal.