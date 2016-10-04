Six Places Where You Can Watch the Vice Presidential Debate in Seattle

Official Congressional Portraits

If you're going to watch tonight's VP debate (or, as Christopher Frizzelle called it, An Excruciating Game of "Who's the Most Christian Christian?") but don't want to go it alone, there are several debate-watching parties throughout the city—with plenty of alcohol nearby, of course. Find them all below or on our Things To Do calendar, where you can also find options for where to watch the second presidential debate on Sunday.

1. Central Library

All are welcome at the library to watch the fateful course of our political future unfolding. If you haven't yet registered to vote, do it tonight—the League of Women Voters will be on hand doing voter registration. (Downtown)

2. OutWest

There's happy hour all day in anticipation of OutWest's screening of the VP debate, which will be followed by a showing of the comparatively heartwarming Scream Queens. (West Seattle)

3. The Pine Box

Watch Pence and Kaine debate on a big screen at The Pine Box, which has a gorgeous mortuary setting and more than 30 beers on tap. (Capitol Hill)

4. Pyramid Alehouse

While many of the other event organizers are clearly rooting for Hillary, this is the only official Clinton/Kaine watch party tonight. (Sodo)

5. Rendezvous

Watch the debate from the cushy setting of the restored 1932 Jewelbox Theater at this unofficial watch party for Clinton supporters. 21+ only. (Belltown)

6. Town Hall

Town Hall's community programs curator Edward Wolcher will host this screening of the debate, which will also feature live commentary (and live-tweeting) from Town Hall Scholar in Residence Hanna Brooks Olsen. The bar will also be open. (First Hill)