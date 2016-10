"Thoughts On a Grey Day"

It's going to be a long stretch of grey and rain and fog before we see the sun again. The leaves on the alder that sits on top of the condo building across the street from this office are already detaching themselves from the tree. Feels like a good day for Mrs. Scarrott's "Thoughts on a Grey Day," the closing track on Fleetwood Mac's Bare Trees.





EOD=End of Day. We're done. Go home. Vitamin D really does help.