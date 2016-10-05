The Morning News: Secretary of State May Have Violated Campaign Finance Laws, The Case For Late-Night Buses

Did the Secretary of State Violate Campaign Finance Laws? Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office received a complaint alleging that Secretary of State Kim Wyman missed deadlines to file disclosure reports. "PDC staff found that several reports were filed late in April, and that contributions were filed late in May. Ferguson’s office noted that Wyman self-reported those errors to the PDC before state Democrats filed the complaint. However, the investigation found other similar late reports and deposits by the campaign between 2013 and 2016, according to the attorney general," AP reports. Wyman has served in the office since 2012 and is running for reelection this year against Tina Podlodowski.

Late-Night Bus Routes Benefit People Struggling with Homelessness, Too: A new King County Metro proposal will expand bus service between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. In addition to providing hourly C Line, D Line, and E Line bus trips all night, many daytime routes running through "the University District, Shoreline, Burien, West Seattle and downtown would start running overnight." Alison Eisinger of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness told KUOW reporter Paige Browning that a number of people use the buses as a safe place to sleep. "While no one would set out to say that we should have [buses] serving as de facto shelter for people who are homeless, that is the reality. So we really appreciate that Metro has taken into account the full range of ridership," she told the station.

Want Late-Night Buses? King County Metro Wants to Hear From You: They will be accepting feedback on their proposal until October 30.

Gross Stereotypes Emerge as Everett Plans to Build Housing for Homeless People: City officials are working with Catholic Community Services to open a 70-unit supportive housing facility as part of a Housing First plan. Currently, there are about 114 people who are chronically homeless, KING 5 reports. Although residents would be screened before moving in, some residents in the Pinehurst-Beverly Park neighborhood already think their potential neighbors would break into their houses and commit other crimes. One neighbor told KING 5 that she planned to get a bigger dog and is considering learning how to shoot a gun.

City Officials Waste $65K in Failed Hunt for Police Whistleblower: After The Stranger published confidential documents from the city's contract offer to the Seattle Police Officers Guild in June, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray hired on private investigator Patty Eakes to find reporter Ansel Herz's source. She was unsuccessful. In a letter to Murray, Ethics and Elections Commission executive director Wayne Barnett officially closed the case late Tuesday afternoon, Herz writes.

A One-Tweet Summary of Last Night's Vice Presidential Debate:



Stayed Tuned for More Veep Debate Recaps: The Stranger's social media manager, Jessica Fu, did a quick Twitter round-up last night, but keep your eyes peeled for a more in-depth analysis on Slog.

Shoreline School District Receives a Love Letter: Because diversity matters. You should go read Stranger contributor Ijeoma Oluo's whole letter at The Establishment, but here's a snippet:

And when you brought the mayor in to talk to my teenager’s high school class, you didn’t censor their questions. You let them ask what was important to them. And when the kids asked the mayor if he thought black lives matter, he was able to say that yes, he did believe that black lives matter. And my son was able to come home feeling like he matters. I love you for that.

Have You Registered to Vote Yet? COME ON PEOPLE. The deadline to register online is Monday, October 10. Let Heidi Groover walk you through the process so you can get your shit together.