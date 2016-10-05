Get a Free Coffee Right Now at One of Seattle's Three Gilmore Girls Pop-ups

In honor of the upcoming November 25 release of four new episodes of Gilmore Girls, Netflix is hosting pop-ups modelled on Stars Hollow's favorite hangout spot, Luke's Diner. Three Seattle locations will be giving away a free 12oz coffee to the first 250 customers (get there quick), and baristas will be dressed in hats and aprons inspired by the fictional coffee shop, but which no one who worked at Luke's Diner ever actually wore. No word on whether you'll be forced to surrender your cellphone or engage in any passive-aggressive flirting.

Here are the locations:

Makeda 153 N 78th St

Stone Way Cafe 3510 Stone Way N

Drip City Coffee Co. 2929 1st Ave, Suite B