Why Are You Worried About Creepy Clowns When There's a Dinosaur on the Loose in Seattle!?

Bianca Marie Brookman

As creepy clown hysteria sweeps the nation, we must remember that there are a great many other beings/hoaxes lurking in our forests, lakes, and parks: the Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot), the Ogopogo (a Loch Ness-like creature with "a horse-shaped head and a serpentine body" who lives in British Columbia's Lake Okanagan), Colossal Claude of the Columbia River, and...whatever it is this gentleman was out walking with in Seattle.

What is it? WHAT IS IT?

Bianca Marie Brookman, who sent us this image and says she stopped traffic to capture the shot, offers a small piece of evidence: "At one point the dinosaur was running, but I swore I saw another guy with a remote control."

But are we to believe, as denizens of a region so shrouded in myth and mist, that what Brookman spotted is so quotidian as a remote-controlled dinosaur? Unsolved Mysteries stopped production in 2010 (though it was really never the same after Robert Stack, RIP) so we must find our own answers here.