The Silent-Reading Party Is Tonight! With Live Music from 6 pm to 8 pm

It's the first Wednesday of the month, which means the silent-reading party is tonight!!

You know what it's like at the reading party, right? You've heard this radio segment about the silent-reading party, right?

Paul Matthew Moore is the one playing piano in that radio recording, and he'll be on piano tonight! He plays from 6 pm to 8 pm. The rest of us will just sit there and read whatever we feel like reading (silently, to ourselves), while waiters bring us things. The Sorrento, as you may know, is the hotel Alice B. Toklas is rumored to haunt.