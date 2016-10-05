"I'm Nervous!" A Class of First-Graders Gets a Visit From Donald Trump

Here's clip from Donald Trump's visit to a first-grade classroom at the International Christian Academy in Las Vegas on Wednesday. One of the kids exclaimed, "I'm nervous. I'm nervous," when the Orange One entered the room, which is an appropriate, if mild, response to being in the presence of a demagogue. Another copped to a desire to "touch his hair because it's orange." But our favorite is the kid in the glasses directly in front of Trump who just keeps the fuck on with his schoolwork, refusing to give this glorified Chester Cheetah the attention he craves.

