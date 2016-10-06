The Morning News: King County Proposes to Save Money by Cutting a Service that Saves Lives, Clown in Oregon Arrested

Austerity In a County As Rich As Ours Is Just Absurd: The fact that King County is proposing to cut the Sheriff Office’s Air Support and Marine Unit, an agency that performs rescue operations around the region, shows that austerity is an idea that lives no matter what. If the economy is sucking, austerity is there; if the economy is succeeding, austerity is still fucking there. King County Sheriff John Urquhart said it like it is: “This is the most prosperous county, probably in the country. We have zero unemployment. And we are at the point where we are going to let people die because we have decided, or are unable to fund a simple unit of air support, or a marine unit to recover dead bodies who die accidentally.” The cut will save King County over $2 million. Also keep in mind that if the super-rich county plans to cut services in the police department, it most likely has plans to make even deeper cuts in weaker departments.

Video from the Helicopter extraction of the injured subject from yesterdays mission. Great work by King County... https://t.co/HDu4xyqbd4

New Median Price for Seattle Homes: $630,000. Home prices in the 206 rose by 10.3 percent in September, despite an increase in inventory. Meaning, the law of supply and demand is not doing its wonderful magic here. Seattle will most likely continue to have one of the hottest (or overvalued) housing markets in the country.

What Happened After Vancouver, BC Imposed a Very Large Foreign Buyer Tax? There was a 32.6 percent drop in sales. But Toronto, another expensive city, experienced a sudden surge in home prices. Is there a connection?

Police in Central Point, Oregon Arrest a Clown: The clown, identified as Michael Richards, was arrested for trespassing and bad behavior. The clown is also alleged to have "distributed pictures of himself holding a sign that read, 'We Are Here.'" A black college student in Oregon who saw an image of a scary clown posted on Facebook: "Now I know how white people feel when they see a black dude in their suburb."

Clown Threatens to Terrorize Several Seattle Neighborhoods: Capitol Hill, Queen Anne, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, and so on.

A Man Who Works for SDOT Accused of Committing a Sex Crime: The SDOT employee allegedly approached a 15-year-old boy doing his own thing outside a Starbucks in Green Lake and "offered him $40 to commit sexual act." The boy ran to his mother's boyfriend, told him what had just transpired, and pointed at the stranger, who at this time was in his car. The boy's family captured the information on the stranger's license plate and gave it to the police, who later identified the suspect as an employee of SDOT who was accused of committing another sex crime in 2012.

Owl In Everett Deals With the Humiliation of Being Trapped in a Tree: The noble bird was rescued by the same damn animal that made the string that got it stuck on the top of a tree. The string was probably used to fly a kite. Humans!

A Body Found In Lake In Need of an Identity: The body, which was found in Lake Ballinger in Mountlake Terrace, presented the police with two unknowns: the cause of its death and the identity of the person who, when the body was alive and looking in a mirror, saw himself there. The police needs to know who this one once was. This, indeed, is all we can know for sure—the one who has gone for good. We can never really know where this person has gone to. My best guess is that when one leaves the body that was once there for them, they go to the nowhere of nothingness. Without a name, a body cannot silently sing the anthem of the dead: "All Of That Was So Real."



Seattle Tech Company That Makes Body Cameras for Police Officers Is Offering Teslas to New Hires: The company is called Axon, it recently sold 6,000 body cameras to the LAPD for $28 million, it needs more tech workers. If you can fill one of the company's many openings, you will become the proud owner of an electric car manufactured by a man who wants to send people to Mars.

This Week on Blabbermouth? The VP debate, of course.

The Final Word on the VP Debate: Mike Pence got into the only lifeboat and left the sinking ship.

Governor Tells 1.5 Million Floridians to Flee the Hurricane that Has Flattened an Entire Village in Haiti and Killed 23 people: Rick Scott, speaking for the present and the future of that state: "Evacuate, evacuate, evacuate."