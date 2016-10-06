The October Edition of First Thursday Art Walk is Tonight: Here's Where To Go

October's edition of First Thursday, the city's oldest art walk, is tonight, which means there will be plenty of gallery openings, free booze, and the opportunity to mingle with other artsy folks in Pioneer Square. Find a complete list of openings and events, as well as an interactive and mobile-friendly map, on our First Thursday calendar.

There are more than 30 openings and events on the calendar, but make sure not to miss the opening receptions for Jen Graves's picks: Jury-Rigged Fly Traps at Flutter Studios, 20 Years of Weaving by Dr. Susan Pavel at Stonington Gallery, Barbara Polster's High Noon_1 (Summit) at Glassbox Gallery, Brit Ruggirello's Blue Hotel at 4Culture, Chelsea Ryoko Wong's The Fish Jumped Laughing into a Net at ZINC contemporary, Terry Turrell's highly textured multimedia work at Patricia Rovzar Gallery, and In Denial at SOIL.