Vanilla Ice Is in Palm Beach, Live-Tweeting Hurricane Matthew, Which...Sure

Riders on the storm. I am right on the ocean in Palm Beach looking at evil darkness sky coming with the hurricane — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) October 6, 2016

Like Rich's grandma, and bro-dog kite surfers, Vanilla Ice, currently living his best Where-Are-They-Now life renovating houses for his DIY Network show, is not going to let Hurricane Matthew stop him from doing Vanilla Ice. The '90s rapper apparently has a plan to stay put in his Palm Beach home and live-tweet the hurricane.

I don't see why you wouldn't follow Vanilla Ice's storm coverage. You're not going to get any Doors references on the Weather Network, that's for sure.

Right now things are pretty calm, but you know what that means, the calm before the storm. The entire Florida Georgia and Carolina Coast — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) October 6, 2016

This hurricane is serious and coming right at me. I'm going to ride out the storm. I'll keep you updated pic.twitter.com/LQGzAFY9O8 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) October 6, 2016

EOD=End of Day. We're done. Go home. Be well, Ice! Be well.