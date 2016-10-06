Like Rich's grandma, and bro-dog kite surfers, Vanilla Ice, currently living his best Where-Are-They-Now life renovating houses for his DIY Network show, is not going to let Hurricane Matthew stop him from doing Vanilla Ice. The '90s rapper apparently has a plan to stay put in his Palm Beach home and live-tweet the hurricane.

I don't see why you wouldn't follow Vanilla Ice's storm coverage. You're not going to get any Doors references on the Weather Network, that's for sure.



EOD=End of Day. We're done. Go home. Be well, Ice! Be well.