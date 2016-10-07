The Morning News: Senator Patty Murray and Governor Jay Inslee Look Set to Win Re-Election, Poll Shows

On track to win. .GOV

Senator Patty Murray, Governor Jay Inslee With Big Leads in Statewide Polls: According to a new KOMO/Strategies 360 poll, Murray has a 21 point lead over Republican challenger Chris Vance. Inslee is up by ten points over Bill Bryant. Fifty-six percent of residents say WA headed in right direction.

Seattle Police Suspend Cop for Alleged Groping: Officer John Knight "has been charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault in King County Superior Court, and court papers accuse him of grabbing the buttocks of two women and one man," KOMO reports. He's been suspended without pay.

Body Cameras on Seattle Cops by January? Maybe. It's complicated.

Shooting at 23rd and Union: "Police were searching for a suspect who fled the scene on foot Thursday night after a male victim was shot near 23rd and Union," Capitol Hill Seattle reports. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Capitol Hill Leaders on Kshama Sawant, Their City Council Representative: "While some told CHS they would like to see more engagement at the neighborhood level," Bryan Cohen writes, "there was also a sense that Sawant is playing a crucial role on the council by bringing it further to the left on many issues important to Capitol Hill."





Tribes joined protests against Shell's plans in May. Alex Garland

Shell Oil Backs Off on Plans for Anacortes Oil-by-Rail Project: "Shell’s plan would have added up to 6 new mile-long tanker trains per week to local tracks," KNKX reports, all transporting explosive crude oil from North Dakota. "Environmentalists are celebrating the decision as a big win." Fifty people were arrested in protests on nearby railroad tracks back in May.

"Freedom Hill" Homeless Camp Near I-5 Cleared by Authorities Pops Back Up: "It’s three weeks later now, and Freedom Hill has tents again," Crosscut reports.

Seattle Times Editor Cut Facts About Sound Transit from Article, Over Protests from Reporter: In a story about Bellevue neighbors' objections to light rail, reporter Lynn Thompson intended to list off the agencies who'd vetted the light rail project planned for the area. But, "my editor cut the list of regulatory acts and agencies despite my protests," she wrote in an e-mail obtained by Seattle Met.

Hurricane Matthew Death Toll Rises in Haiti: The toll is reportedly 478, though these early numbers often prove to be inaccurate. If you want to help, here's how. Do it right.