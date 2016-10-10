The Morning News: Presidential Debate Rage, a Call for State GOP Party Chair's Resignation, and Seattle Racism

HELL NOPE. Nate Gowdy

On "Bigly" and Coke Throat: Stranger staffers live-slogged, fact-checked, and tweet-reacted to last night's presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Stay tuned to Slog for another recap.

The Appropriate Response to Last Night's Debate? If you haven't already, GET REGISTERED TO VOTE, DAMN IT. Today is the last day to do it. Do you really want Toxic Masculinity Incarnate to have even the slightest chance of winning this? No? Damn right.

On Kenneth Bone: Some have declared the red-sweatered undecided voter the real winner from last night's debate. And they're right. Although in-the-moment-funny parody Twitter accounts have appeared, we shouldn't be mocking him.

Guys? #KennethBone seems like a genuinely decent man and he asked one of the only substantiative questions in the #debate — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 10, 2016



Despite the Momentary Joy Kenneth Bone Brought Us, Here's How We're Really Feeling:

Lindy West on Trump and Billy Bush: Here's a snippet from her op-ed in The New York Times: "Such has it always been: powerful men sorting women’s bodies into property and trash and “good” guys, average guys, guys you know, guys you love, guys on the “Today” show, going along with it. ... Perhaps, at their most noble, staying silent. Never speaking up, because the social cost is too high. It’s easier to leave that for the victims to bear. After all, they’re used to it."

$50M Proposed Settlement for Oso Landslide Survivors and Families of Those Killed: "The victims or their families alleged that the state, Snohomish County or a company that logged above where the hillside collapsed have liability for worsening the damage or failing to warn about the danger," the AP reports. The trial, presided over by Judge Roger Rogoff, is scheduled to begin today.

Washington Republicans Want State Party Leader to Step Down: The call for state GOP chair Susan Hutchinson's resignation came after she tried to rationalize Trump's disgusting, misogynistic comments. Josh Amato, a former party representative, told The Seattle Times that her remarks were an embarrassment to all GOP candidates. "We can be a big-tent party. But we can’t be big enough to condone or excuse sexual assault," Amato said. There is now a Change.org petition calling for Hutchinson to resign immediately.

A Warm Welcome from Racist Seattle: Trish Doolin moved to Seattle from Kansas City, Missouri in September to join Nelson Inc. as chief of architecture. After depositing her first paycheck at Key Bank, banker Thor Loberg called her back to the bank to question her about whether she really worked there—all "for the bank's safety." After holding her paycheck for several hours, the bank eventually released Doolin's funds. She plans to switch banks, Buzzfeed reports.

“I live in a world where, no matter what’s in my brain or purse, no matter how I wear my hair, no matter how fabulous I look when I walk out the door, I’m still black,” she said. “People still clutch their purses when I walk past.” ... “When you’re black, you can’t go marching around saying, ‘I’ve been discriminated against.’” she said. “It’s that silent pain. You can still hurt, but just don’t do it too loudly.”

Today Is Indigenous Peoples' Day: In 2014, Seattle stepped onto the correct side of American history when city council members unanimously voted to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day rather than glorifying Christopher Columbus, a European who murdered and enslaved Natives in North America. Here's Seattlish's list for how to thoughtfully celebrate and here are some other celebrations happening today.

Man Fatally Shot by Federal Way Police Officers: After being called to the Camelot Square mobile home park after a conflict between two brothers escalated, causing family members to lock themselves in a room. "The 21-year-old man, armed with knives, made suicidal statements as he approached officers. Two officers fired at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene," KING 5 reports.

More Than 1,000 Haitians Killed in Hurricane Matthew: The storm blew off rooftops, downed trees, and created rivers of mud in southwestern tip of the country. "Authorities began burying the dead in mass graves in some areas - such as Jeremie, a city of 30,000 people - as bodies started to decompose" because of concerns about cholera spreading, Kedner Frenel, a government official, told Aljazeera. Here's how you can help—really help.