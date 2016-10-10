A Tiny Glimmer of Hope in a Bleak World: A New Randy Newman Song, "Putin"

Randy Newman can still crank 'em out. Tae Won Yu

If, like every other element of the ongoing international humanitarian crisis that is this presidential election, the brutality of last night's debate has you feeling desperate for a little non-mindless levity, take heart. The now-reliable election season ritual of a new Randy Newman song every four years or so has come around again. The new song is called "Putin," a characteristically humorous, rude, pun-riddled, self-aware, emotionally complex, and delightfully silly song that enlists a 1940s musical sensibility to tease the Russian leader/criminal mastermind. If Newman mysteriously drops dead any time soon, it'll be no secret who to blame.

The Washington Post has the song exclusively (unless you count the YouTube embed directly below these words), along with an interview in which Newman says of Trump, "It’s a big surprise to me about the country that there are 40 million people prepared to vote for him. They wouldn’t want him as a friend. No matter who you are, you wouldn’t want him on your bowling team or to have dinner with him or anything."

(If your Newman thirst remains unslaked, take solace in the fact that he has a new album coming next year. And speaking of Newman interviews...)