Washington Republicans Want State Party Leader to Step Down

After Donald Trump's "grab her by the pussy" comment nearly broke the internet, Washington State Republic Party Chair Susan Hutchinson dismissed it. Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

The call for state GOP chair Susan Hutchinson's resignation came after she tried to rationalize Trump's disgusting, misogynistic comments. "What I'm saying is that Donald Trump said those comments when he was a Democrat and he is a Republican today," she told KOMO.

Josh Amato, a former party representative, told The Seattle Times that her remarks were an embarrassment to all GOP candidates.

"We can be a big-tent party. But we can’t be big enough to condone or excuse sexual assault," Amato said.

There is now a Change.org petition calling for Hutchinson to resign immediately.